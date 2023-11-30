Does Twitch Delete Your VODS?

In the world of online streaming, Twitch has become a household name. With millions of users tuning in to watch their favorite streamers, Twitch has become a platform that offers a vast library of content. However, one question that often arises among Twitch users is whether or not Twitch deletes their VODs (Video on Demand).

What are VODs?

VODs, or Video on Demand, are recordings of live streams that are made available for viewers to watch at a later time. These recordings allow users to catch up on streams they may have missed or rewatch their favorite moments.

Does Twitch delete VODs?

The answer is yes, Twitch does delete VODs. Twitch has a policy in place that automatically deletes VODs after a certain period of time. Currently, Twitch deletes VODs after 60 days for regular streamers and 14 days for non-affiliated streamers. However, Twitch Partners and Twitch Turbo users have the option to save their VODs indefinitely.

Why does Twitch delete VODs?

Twitch deletes VODs to manage the vast amount of content on its platform. With millions of streamers and viewers, the storage required to keep every VOD indefinitely would be astronomical. By deleting VODs after a certain period, Twitch can free up storage space and ensure the platform runs smoothly.

FAQ:

1. Can I download my VODs before they are deleted?

Yes, Twitch allows users to download their VODs before they are deleted. This gives streamers the opportunity to save their content and re-upload it to other platforms if desired.

2. Can I request Twitch to keep my VODs for a longer period?

No, Twitch’s VOD deletion policy is not customizable. The deletion period is set and cannot be extended.

3. Can Twitch Partners and Twitch Turbo users save their VODs indefinitely?

Yes, Twitch Partners and Twitch Turbo users have the option to save their VODs indefinitely. This is one of the perks of being a partner or Turbo user.

In conclusion, Twitch does delete VODs after a certain period of time. While this may be disappointing for some users, it is a necessary measure to manage the vast amount of content on the platform. However, Twitch does provide options for users to download their VODs before they are deleted, giving them the opportunity to save and preserve their content.