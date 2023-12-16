Does Tubi TV have FOX Sports?

Tubi TV, the popular free streaming service, has been gaining traction among cord-cutters looking for a wide range of entertainment options. With its extensive library of movies and TV shows, many users wonder if Tubi TV also offers live sports coverage, specifically FOX Sports. In this article, we will explore whether Tubi TV includes FOX Sports in its lineup.

What is Tubi TV?

Tubi TV is a free streaming service that offers a vast collection of movies and TV shows. It operates on an ad-supported model, allowing users to access content without any subscription fees. Tubi TV is available on various platforms, including smart TVs, streaming devices, and mobile devices.

What is FOX Sports?

FOX Sports is a prominent sports broadcasting network that covers a wide range of sporting events, including NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and more. It provides live coverage, analysis, and commentary on various sports, making it a popular choice for sports enthusiasts.

Does Tubi TV offer FOX Sports?

Unfortunately, as of now, Tubi TV does not offer FOX Sports in its content library. While Tubi TV provides a diverse selection of movies and TV shows, it does not include live sports coverage, including FOX Sports channels.

Alternatives for FOX Sports streaming

If you are looking for live sports coverage, including FOX Sports, there are several alternatives available. Some popular options include streaming services like Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and fuboTV. These services offer various subscription plans that include FOX Sports channels, allowing you to enjoy live sports events and analysis.

In conclusion, while Tubi TV offers a wide range of movies and TV shows, it does not currently provide live sports coverage, including FOX Sports. If you are specifically looking for FOX Sports content, exploring other streaming services that offer live sports coverage would be a more suitable option.