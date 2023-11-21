Does Tubi have live local channels?

Tubi, the popular streaming service known for its vast library of free movies and TV shows, has been gaining traction among cord-cutters looking for affordable entertainment options. However, one question that often arises is whether Tubi offers live local channels. Let’s dive into the details to find out.

What are live local channels?

Live local channels refer to television networks that broadcast content in real-time within a specific geographic area. These channels typically include major networks like ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as local news and sports channels.

Does Tubi offer live local channels?

No, Tubi does not currently offer live local channels. Unlike traditional cable or satellite providers, Tubi focuses on providing on-demand content rather than live television. Users can access a wide range of movies and TV shows from various genres, but live programming is not available.

Can I watch local news and sports on Tubi?

While Tubi does not offer live local channels, it does provide a selection of news and sports-related content. Users can find news documentaries, sports movies, and TV shows that cover a range of topics. However, keep in mind that these offerings are pre-recorded and not broadcast in real-time.

Are there any alternatives to watch live local channels?

Yes, there are several alternatives to Tubi if you’re looking to stream live local channels. Popular options include streaming services like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and fuboTV. These platforms offer a combination of live local channels, on-demand content, and additional features like cloud DVR and multiple simultaneous streams.

In conclusion, while Tubi is a fantastic choice for accessing a vast library of free movies and TV shows, it does not currently provide live local channels. If you’re specifically looking for live programming from major networks and local channels, exploring other streaming services that offer live TV options would be a better fit.