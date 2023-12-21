Does Tubi have Fox?

Tubi, the popular streaming service known for its vast library of free movies and TV shows, has recently made headlines with its acquisition Fox Corporation. This strategic move has left many wondering whether Tubi now includes content from Fox. Let’s delve into the details and answer some frequently asked questions about this exciting development.

What is Tubi?

Tubi is a free, ad-supported streaming service that offers a wide range of movies and TV shows. It provides users with access to a diverse collection of content, including popular titles from various genres and eras. Tubi is available on multiple platforms, including smart TVs, streaming devices, and mobile devices.

What is Fox Corporation?

Fox Corporation is a media company that owns and operates a variety of entertainment assets, including the Fox Broadcasting Company, Fox News, Fox Sports, and now Tubi. With a focus on news, sports, and entertainment, Fox Corporation is a major player in the media industry.

Does Tubi have Fox content?

Yes, Tubi now includes content from Fox. Following its acquisition Fox Corporation, Tubi has gained access to a vast library of Fox movies and TV shows. This means that Tubi users can now enjoy popular Fox titles, including beloved classics and recent releases, all for free.

What other content does Tubi offer?

In addition to Fox content, Tubi offers a wide range of movies and TV shows from various studios and networks. Its library includes titles from major Hollywood studios, independent filmmakers, and international distributors. From action-packed blockbusters to critically acclaimed dramas, Tubi caters to a diverse audience with its extensive collection.

Is Tubi still free?

Yes, Tubi remains a free streaming service. While it is ad-supported, meaning you will encounter occasional advertisements during your viewing experience, there is no subscription fee required to access Tubi’s content. This makes it an attractive option for those looking to enjoy movies and TV shows without breaking the bank.

In conclusion, Tubi’s acquisition Fox Corporation has brought exciting changes to the streaming service. With the addition of Fox content, Tubi now offers an even more extensive library of free movies and TV shows. Whether you’re a fan of Fox’s iconic shows or simply looking for a diverse range of entertainment options, Tubi is definitely worth checking out.