Does Tony come back to NCIS season 14?

Will Tony Return to NCIS in Season 14?

After the departure of fan-favorite character Tony DiNozzo, portrayed Michael Weatherly, from the hit TV show NCIS at the end of Season 13, viewers have been eagerly awaiting news of his potential return. With Season 14 already underway, the burning question on everyone’s mind is whether Tony will make a comeback to the beloved crime procedural series.

What happened to Tony DiNozzo?

Tony DiNozzo bid farewell to the NCIS team in Season 13, Episode 24, titled “Family First.” In this emotional episode, Tony discovered that he had a daughter named Tali with his former love interest, Ziva David. However, Ziva tragically died in a mortar attack, leaving Tony to care for their daughter alone. Tony ultimately decided to leave NCIS to focus on being a father.

Is there a chance Tony will return?

While fans were devastated Tony’s departure, there is still hope for his return. The show’s producers have not ruled out the possibility of bringing Tony back in some capacity. However, as of now, there have been no official announcements regarding Michael Weatherly reprising his role as Tony DiNozzo in Season 14.

What are the chances of Tony making a guest appearance?

Given the strong bond between Tony and the rest of the NCIS team, it is highly likely that he could make a guest appearance in Season 14. Many long-running TV shows often bring back beloved characters for special episodes or story arcs, and NCIS has a history of doing just that. However, until an official announcement is made, fans will have to wait patiently for any news regarding Tony’s potential return.

In conclusion, while Tony DiNozzo’s departure from NCIS was a heartbreaking moment for fans, there is still a glimmer of hope that he may make a comeback in Season 14. As the season progresses, viewers will eagerly await any news or hints about Tony’s potential return. Until then, we can only speculate and hope that our favorite wise-cracking special agent will grace our screens once again.