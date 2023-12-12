Tommy Shelby: The Real-Life Smoking Habits of the Peaky Blinders Star

Introduction

Tommy Shelby, the iconic character portrayed Cillian Murphy in the hit TV series “Peaky Blinders,” has captivated audiences with his enigmatic personality and distinctive style. One aspect of his character that often sparks curiosity among fans is his constant cigarette smoking. But does Tommy Shelby smoke in real life? Let’s delve into this burning question and separate fact from fiction.

The Smoking Habit on Screen

Tommy Shelby’s smoking habit is an integral part of his character’s persona in “Peaky Blinders.” Throughout the series, he is frequently seen with a cigarette in hand, exuding an air of coolness and mystery. The act of smoking becomes synonymous with his brooding nature and adds depth to his portrayal. However, it is important to remember that the smoking depicted on screen is purely fictional and part of the character’s development.

Does Cillian Murphy Smoke in Real Life?

Contrary to Tommy Shelby’s on-screen persona, Cillian Murphy, the talented actor behind the character, does not smoke in real life. In numerous interviews, Murphy has openly stated that he is a non-smoker and has never developed the habit. This revelation may come as a surprise to fans who have associated the actor with the iconic image of Tommy Shelby puffing on a cigarette.

FAQ

Q: Why does Tommy Shelby smoke in “Peaky Blinders” if Cillian Murphy doesn’t smoke?

A: The decision to incorporate smoking into Tommy Shelby’s character was a creative choice made the show’s writers and producers. Smoking was commonly associated with the time period in which the series is set, and it helps to establish the gritty atmosphere and authenticity of the show.

Q: Is smoking glamorized in “Peaky Blinders”?

A: While smoking is prevalent in “Peaky Blinders,” it is important to note that the show does not necessarily glamorize the habit. Instead, it serves as a tool to enhance the characters’ personalities and the overall ambiance of the series.

Conclusion

Although Tommy Shelby’s smoking habit is an integral part of his character in “Peaky Blinders,” Cillian Murphy, the actor who brings him to life, does not smoke in real life. This distinction highlights the skill and dedication of Murphy as an actor, who convincingly portrays a character with a habit he personally does not possess. So, while Tommy Shelby may be forever associated with his cigarettes, it is important to remember that it is all part of the magic of television.