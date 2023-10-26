New Title: “The Power of TikTok Math: Pizza Hut’s Unique Marketing Strategy”

In the world of social media trends, TikTok has become a powerful platform for brands to connect with their audience. One recent trend that gained significant attention was the concept of “girl math,” where people jokingly justify their purchases based on their affordability. And Pizza Hut, always quick to embrace cultural moments, decided to jump on the bandwagon with its own twist.

Instead of simply joining the conversation, Pizza Hut took it a step further launching a marketing campaign centered around the girl math concept. They enlisted popular TikToker Anna Sitar, known for her quirky style and a massive following of over 12 million, to create videos that showcased her indulging in Pizza Hut’s $7 items from the Deal Lover’s Menu while making girl math declarations.

The idea behind Pizza Hut’s campaign was to highlight the affordability of their menu items, aligning them with the girl math concept. By doing so, Pizza Hut aimed to capture the attention of TikTok’s highly engaged audience and create buzz around their brand. They even created a customized landing page where Sitar’s videos were distributed, amplifying the campaign’s reach.

While some critics argue that Pizza Hut’s response to girl math was a bit delayed, missing its moment of viral fame, others view it as a calculated move. The timing might have been “cringe” on purpose, as inviting criticism can actually generate wins for brands on social media. This strategy, aptly named “TikTok math,” involves leveraging the power of controversy and viral trends to create buzz and engagement.

In the grand scheme of things, Pizza Hut’s girl math campaign is just one example of how brands are trying to harness the influence of TikTok. Other companies, like Panera Bread with its Roman Empire menu, have also attempted to capitalize on popular trends. While the effectiveness of these campaigns varies, it’s clear that TikTok has become a valuable platform for brands to connect with their target audience in creative and unconventional ways.

