In recent months, a viral TikTok pasta hack has taken the internet storm, claiming to cook pasta perfectly without boiling water. However, many skeptics have questioned whether this hack can work the same for every pasta shape, considering that different shapes have different cooking times. To put this hack to the test, we decided to experiment with three pasta shapes, each with varying suggested cooking times.

The pasta shapes we selected for our experiment were angel hair, rotini, and farfalle. Angel hair pasta, known for its delicate texture, typically requires just four minutes of boiling. Rotini, with its spiral shape, has a medium-length cooking requirement of seven minutes. On the other hand, farfalle, also known as bowtie pasta, has the longest suggested cooking time of 11 minutes.

One of our concerns was the possibility of overcooking the angel hair pasta using the TikTok method. Despite only needing four minutes of boiling, the pasta would spend a total of 12 minutes in the water due to carryover cooking. Surprisingly, the angel hair pasta turned out to be within a normal textural range, albeit not perfectly al dente. For those who prefer their pasta less firm, this result was deemed satisfactory.

Moving on to the rotini, which generally requires seven minutes of boiling, we found that the TikTok method yielded an al dente texture. This was in line with the desired outcome and indicated that the hack worked well for this specific pasta shape. However, when it came to the farfalle, the TikTok method fell short. With its suggested cooking time of 11 minutes, the farfalle ended up being severely undercooked and had a doughy consistency that clung to our teeth when we ate it.

In conclusion, the TikTok pasta hack may not be universally successful for all pasta shapes. While it worked remarkably well for the rotini, producing perfectly al dente pasta, it was less effective for the angel hair and farfalle. The angel hair pasta was cooked beyond al dente but still within an acceptable range, while the farfalle turned out undercooked and sticky. Thus, it is evident that the pasta shape plays a significant role in determining the success of this hack.

Definitions:

– al dente: pasta cooked to be firm to the bite.

– carryover cooking: the process in which food continues to cook after it has been removed from a heat source.

Sources:

– None.