Zendaya’s Representative Confirms It Was Not Her in Viral Beating Video

Summary:

A video circulating on social media showing a woman being beaten up was falsely claimed to be American actress and singer Zendaya. However, Zendaya’s representative confirmed that the woman in the video was not Zendaya. The video had been shared since May 2022, and articles from that time highlighted inconsistencies with Zendaya’s appearance and style choices. The representative denied the speculation and stated that there was no connection between Zendaya and the video. While the identity of the person in the video remains unknown, the claim that it was Zendaya has been debunked.

Zendaya’s representative has addressed the viral video that falsely claimed the woman getting beaten up was Zendaya. The video, which gained millions of views and sparked speculation on social media, has been circulating since May 2022. Articles from that time highlighted differences in Zendaya’s hairstyle and fashion choices compared to the woman in the video.

The actress’s spokesperson categorically denied any connection between Zendaya and the video. Zendaya has not made any public statements regarding the video.

Furthermore, a Google reverse-image search revealed that the video had been circulating on social media for almost a year before the recent surge in popularity. Despite similarities that some fans noticed between Zendaya and the woman in the video, the representative’s confirmation concludes that Zendaya was not involved.

The identity of the person in the video remains unknown. However, the claim that it was Zendaya has been definitively debunked. It serves as a reminder to critically examine and verify information before drawing conclusions based on social media content.

