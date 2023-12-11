Does Tijuana cartel still exist?

Does the Tijuana Cartel Still Exist?

In recent years, the Tijuana Cartel has been a subject of intrigue and speculation. Known for its violent activities and involvement in drug trafficking, this Mexican criminal organization has long been a prominent player in the illicit drug trade. However, with the changing dynamics of the drug cartels in Mexico, many have questioned whether the Tijuana Cartel still holds the same power and influence it once did.

The Rise and Fall of the Tijuana Cartel

The Tijuana Cartel, also known as the Arellano Félix Organization (AFO), emerged in the late 1980s and quickly established itself as a dominant force in the drug trade along the U.S.-Mexico border. Led the Arellano Félix brothers, the cartel gained notoriety for its ruthless tactics and control over key smuggling routes.

However, in the early 2000s, the Tijuana Cartel faced a series of setbacks. Several high-profile arrests and killings of its leaders weakened the organization, leading to internal power struggles and fragmentation. This decline in power allowed rival cartels, such as the Sinaloa Cartel, to gain ground and assert their dominance.

The Current Status of the Tijuana Cartel

While the Tijuana Cartel may no longer hold the same level of power it once did, it would be premature to assume its complete demise. Despite the setbacks, remnants of the organization continue to operate, albeit on a smaller scale. The cartel still maintains a presence in Tijuana and surrounding areas, engaging in various criminal activities, including drug trafficking, extortion, and human smuggling.

FAQ

Q: What is a cartel?

A: A cartel is a criminal organization involved in illegal activities, such as drug trafficking, arms smuggling, and money laundering. Cartels often operate with a hierarchical structure and use violence to maintain control over their territories.

Q: Who are the Arellano Félix brothers?

A: The Arellano Félix brothers, namely Benjamin, Ramon, Eduardo, Javier, and Francisco, were the leaders of the Tijuana Cartel. They were known for their brutal tactics and involvement in the drug trade.

Q: What is the Sinaloa Cartel?

A: The Sinaloa Cartel is another powerful criminal organization in Mexico. Led Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, it has become one of the most dominant cartels in recent years, engaging in various illegal activities, including drug trafficking and organized crime.

In conclusion, while the Tijuana Cartel may have experienced a decline in power, it still exists in some capacity. Its influence may have diminished, but the remnants of the organization continue to pose a threat to the region. The fight against drug cartels in Mexico remains an ongoing battle, requiring continued efforts from law enforcement agencies to dismantle these criminal networks and ensure the safety of the communities affected their activities.