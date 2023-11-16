Does Ticketmaster Own Stubhub?

In the world of ticket sales and event promotions, two major players have dominated the market for years: Ticketmaster and Stubhub. Both platforms offer a convenient way for people to buy and sell tickets to various events, from concerts and sports games to theater shows and festivals. However, there has been some confusion and speculation surrounding the relationship between these two giants. So, does Ticketmaster own Stubhub? Let’s delve into the details.

The Relationship Between Ticketmaster and Stubhub

Contrary to popular belief, Ticketmaster does not own Stubhub. In fact, the two companies are direct competitors in the ticket resale market. Ticketmaster is primarily known for its primary ticket sales, acting as a middleman between event organizers and consumers. On the other hand, Stubhub is a secondary ticket marketplace, allowing individuals to buy and sell tickets to events they can no longer attend.

FAQ

Q: What is a primary ticket sale?

A: A primary ticket sale refers to the initial sale of tickets the event organizer or authorized ticketing agent. This is where tickets are sold at face value before any resale occurs.

Q: What is a secondary ticket marketplace?

A: A secondary ticket marketplace is a platform where individuals can buy and sell tickets to events that have already been sold out or are no longer available through primary ticket sales. Prices on these platforms are often determined supply and demand.

Q: Are there any connections between Ticketmaster and Stubhub?

A: While Ticketmaster and Stubhub are separate entities, they have had a business relationship in the past. In 2007, Ticketmaster acquired a company called TicketsNow, which was a competitor to Stubhub. However, in 2016, Ticketmaster sold TicketsNow to a subsidiary of Stubhub’s parent company, eBay.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ticketmaster does not own Stubhub. These two companies are fierce competitors in the ticketing industry, with Ticketmaster focusing on primary ticket sales and Stubhub specializing in the secondary ticket marketplace. While they have had some business connections in the past, they operate as separate entities today. So, the next time you’re looking for tickets to your favorite event, you can choose between Ticketmaster and Stubhub, knowing that they are not under the same ownership.