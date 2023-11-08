Does Thora Birch have a cameo in Hocus Pocus 2?

Rumors have been swirling around the highly anticipated sequel to the beloved Halloween film, Hocus Pocus. One question that has been on the minds of fans is whether Thora Birch, who played the role of Dani Dennison in the original movie, will make a cameo appearance in Hocus Pocus 2. Let’s dive into the details and see if we can uncover the truth.

The Background

Hocus Pocus, released in 1993, quickly became a cult classic and a staple of Halloween movie marathons. The film follows the story of three witches who are resurrected in modern-day Salem, Massachusetts, and wreak havoc on the town. Thora Birch’s portrayal of Dani, the plucky younger sister of the main character, was widely praised and endeared her to audiences.

The Rumors

Speculation about Thora Birch’s involvement in Hocus Pocus 2 began when it was announced that the original cast members, including Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, would be reprising their roles. Fans naturally wondered if Birch would also be making a return to the franchise.

The Truth

Unfortunately, as of now, there is no official confirmation that Thora Birch will be appearing in Hocus Pocus 2. The details surrounding the sequel have been kept tightly under wraps, and the production team has not made any announcements regarding additional cast members beyond the original trio of witches.

FAQ

Q: What is a cameo appearance?

A: A cameo appearance is a brief appearance or role a well-known actor or celebrity in a film or television show.

Q: Will the original cast members be in Hocus Pocus 2?

A: Yes, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are confirmed to reprise their roles in the sequel.

Q: When will Hocus Pocus 2 be released?

A: The release date for Hocus Pocus 2 has not been announced yet. Fans eagerly await further updates from the production team.

In conclusion, while fans of Thora Birch and Hocus Pocus may be hoping for her return in the sequel, there is currently no official confirmation of her cameo appearance in Hocus Pocus 2. As the production progresses and more information becomes available, we will have to wait and see if Birch will make a surprise appearance in the highly anticipated film.