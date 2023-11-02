Discover Forgotten Wealth: A Guide to Claiming Unclaimed Property in New Jersey

Did you know that there are vast amounts of unclaimed money waiting to be discovered? Yes, every state holds onto forgotten assets, including paychecks, pensions, tax refunds, and utility refunds, hoping that someone will come forward and reclaim their lost treasure. Unclaimed property refers to assets that have been abandoned or forgotten their owners, and the state treasury safeguards these assets until they can be reunited with their rightful owners.

However, the process of claiming these assets may seem complex, which is why a Pennsylvania man’s TikTok video has gone viral, providing a step-by-step guide on how to navigate the system. Alex Perlman, who boasts 2.2 million followers on TikTok, created the trending video after his wife discovered an uncashed paycheck from two decades ago. It’s incredible how such forgotten wealth can still be reclaimed years later!

Inspired Perlman’s success, many TikTok users have shared their own stories of finding unclaimed money. One user recently revealed they were owed money from an overpayment to Sprint, a telecom company. These anecdotes remind us of the potential hidden fortunes awaiting discovery.

If you’re based in New Jersey and want to explore the possibility of claiming your unclaimed property, the state’s Treasury’s Unclaimed Property Administration is responsible for keeping and handling such assets. Although the administration is not open to the public regularly, they occasionally hold public outreach events.

To check if the state is holding any unclaimed funds in your name, visit the unclaimed property search and claims portal and provide your full name and address. In case you have lived at multiple addresses, make sure to try them all or leave the address field blank. If you want to explore unclaimed property held other states, you can visit MissingMoney.com for a broader search.

It’s important to note that unclaimed property is not considered taxable income since it already belongs to you. However, in New Jersey, any accrued interest greater than $10 is subject to tax, as it is considered additional income.

So, why not take a moment to search for your forgotten assets? You might just uncover a treasure trove of unclaimed wealth waiting to be reclaimed. Remember, it’s never too late to pursue what’s rightfully yours!

FAQ

What is unclaimed property?

Unclaimed property refers to assets that have been abandoned or forgotten their owners. These assets can include paychecks, pensions, tax refunds, utility refunds, and more. To prevent businesses and banks from taking ownership, state treasuries seize and safeguard these assets until they can be reunited with their rightful owners.

Who handles unclaimed property in New Jersey?

The New Jersey Treasury’s Unclaimed Property Administration is responsible for keeping and handling unclaimed assets in the state. While the administration is not open to the public on a regular basis, they do organize public outreach events periodically.

How can I search for and claim my unclaimed property in New Jersey?

To search for and initiate a claim on unclaimed property in New Jersey, you can use the state’s unclaimed property search and claims portal. Simply provide your full name and address. If you have lived at multiple addresses, try them all or leave the address field blank. To search for unclaimed property in other states, you can use the MissingMoney.com website.

Is unclaimed property taxable?

Unclaimed property itself is not considered taxable income since it already belongs to the owner. However, in New Jersey, any accrued interest on unclaimed property that exceeds $10 is subject to tax, as it is regarded as additional income.