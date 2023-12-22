Does the NBC App Include MSNBC?

Introduction

In today’s digital age, streaming apps have become a popular way to access news and entertainment content. With the rise of cord-cutting, many people are turning to streaming services to stay informed and entertained. One such app is the NBC app, which offers a wide range of programming from the NBC network. However, there is often confusion about whether the NBC app includes MSNBC, a popular news channel owned NBCUniversal. In this article, we will explore this question and provide clarity on the matter.

What is the NBC App?

The NBC app is a streaming service that allows users to watch a variety of content from the NBC network. It offers full episodes of popular shows, live streaming of NBC programming, and exclusive content. The app is available on various platforms, including smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs.

What is MSNBC?

MSNBC is a cable news channel that focuses on news and political commentary. It is owned NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast. MSNBC provides 24-hour news coverage, analysis, and opinion on current events, politics, and more. The channel is known for its lineup of prominent news anchors and political commentators.

Does the NBC App Include MSNBC?

No, the NBC app does not include MSNBC. While both NBC and MSNBC are owned the same parent company, they are separate entities with their own dedicated apps and websites. To access MSNBC content, viewers need to download the MSNBC app or visit the MSNBC website.

FAQ

Q: Can I watch MSNBC shows on the NBC app?

A: No, the NBC app only offers content from the NBC network. To watch MSNBC shows, you need to use the MSNBC app or visit the MSNBC website.

Q: Are there any plans to include MSNBC in the NBC app?

A: As of now, there are no official plans to include MSNBC in the NBC app. Both channels have their own distinct programming and target audiences.

Q: Are there any costs associated with using the NBC app or MSNBC app?

A: Both the NBC app and MSNBC app are free to download and use. However, some content may require a cable or satellite subscription for full access.

Conclusion

While the NBC app offers a wide range of programming from the NBC network, it does not include MSNBC. To access MSNBC content, viewers need to download the MSNBC app or visit the MSNBC website. It’s important to note that both the NBC app and MSNBC app are free to use, but some content may require a cable or satellite subscription.