Does the Citizen App Cost?

The Citizen app has gained significant popularity in recent years as a reliable source of real-time crime and safety information. With its user-friendly interface and ability to alert users about incidents happening in their vicinity, many people are curious about whether this app comes with a price tag. In this article, we will explore the cost of the Citizen app and answer some frequently asked questions.

What is the Citizen app?

The Citizen app is a mobile application that provides users with real-time information about incidents such as crimes, fires, and accidents in their area. It uses location-based technology to deliver alerts and updates, allowing users to stay informed and make informed decisions about their safety.

Is the Citizen app free to download?

Yes, the Citizen app is free to download from both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Users can simply search for “Citizen – Safety & Awareness” and install it on their smartphones without any charge.

Does the Citizen app offer a paid version?

While the basic features of the Citizen app are free, there is also a premium version called Citizen Protect that comes with additional benefits. Citizen Protect offers features like unlimited access to live video from incidents, extended incident history, and a 24/7 dedicated support team. However, these premium features come at a cost of $19.99 per month or $179.99 per year.

Is the premium version worth it?

Whether the premium version of the Citizen app is worth the cost depends on individual preferences and needs. For those who want access to additional features and enhanced support, the premium version may be a valuable investment. However, for users who are satisfied with the basic features and do not require the extra benefits, the free version of the app should suffice.

In conclusion, the Citizen app is free to download and use, providing users with real-time safety information. However, for those seeking additional features and support, the premium version, Citizen Protect, is available at a monthly or yearly cost. Ultimately, the decision to upgrade to the premium version depends on the user’s specific requirements and preferences. Stay informed, stay safe!