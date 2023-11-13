Does Telegram Show Your Phone Number?

In the era of digital communication, privacy and security have become paramount concerns for users. With the rise of messaging apps, such as Telegram, many individuals are curious about the extent to which their personal information is exposed. One common question that arises is whether Telegram shows your phone number to other users. Let’s delve into this topic and shed some light on the matter.

Telegram and Phone Numbers:

Telegram is a cloud-based messaging app that allows users to send messages, make voice and video calls, and share media files. When you sign up for Telegram, you are required to provide a valid phone number. This phone number is used as a unique identifier for your account.

Privacy Settings:

Telegram offers robust privacy settings that allow users to control the visibility of their phone number. By default, Telegram only displays your phone number to contacts who already have your number saved in their phone’s address book. This means that strangers or individuals who do not have your number saved will not be able to see it on Telegram.

FAQ:

Q: Can anyone find my phone number on Telegram?

A: No, only individuals who have your phone number saved in their contacts can see it on Telegram.

Q: Can I hide my phone number on Telegram?

A: Yes, Telegram provides privacy settings that allow you to control who can see your phone number. You can choose to show it to everyone, only your contacts, or hide it completely.

Q: Is my phone number safe on Telegram?

A: Telegram takes privacy and security seriously. While no system is entirely foolproof, Telegram employs encryption protocols to protect user data and has a strong track record in safeguarding user information.

In conclusion, Telegram does not show your phone number to just anyone. It is only visible to individuals who have your phone number saved in their contacts. Moreover, Telegram provides users with privacy settings to further control the visibility of their phone number. As with any online platform, it is always advisable to review and adjust your privacy settings according to your preferences.