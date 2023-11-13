Does Telegram Show Your Number?

In the era of digital communication, privacy and security have become paramount concerns for users. With the rise of messaging apps, such as Telegram, many people wonder if their personal information, particularly their phone numbers, are exposed to others. In this article, we will explore whether Telegram shows your number and shed light on the app’s privacy features.

Telegram’s Privacy Policy

Telegram is a cloud-based messaging app that prioritizes user privacy. According to its privacy policy, Telegram does not share your phone number with others unless you explicitly allow it. This means that default, your phone number is not visible to other Telegram users.

Phone Number Visibility

When you sign up for Telegram, you are required to provide a phone number for verification purposes. However, this number is not displayed publicly on your profile. Only people who have your phone number saved in their contacts will be able to see that you are using Telegram.

Privacy Settings

Telegram offers various privacy settings that allow users to control who can see their phone number. By default, your phone number is visible to your contacts. However, you can change this setting to restrict visibility to only those who have your phone number saved or hide it completely from everyone.

FAQ

Q: Can anyone find my phone number on Telegram?

A: No, your phone number is not visible to other Telegram users unless they have your number saved in their contacts.

Q: Can I hide my phone number on Telegram?

A: Yes, you can change your privacy settings to restrict visibility of your phone number to only those who have your number saved or hide it completely from everyone.

Q: Is Telegram a secure messaging app?

A: Telegram is known for its strong encryption and security features, making it a popular choice for users concerned about privacy.

In conclusion, Telegram does not show your phone number default. The app prioritizes user privacy and offers various privacy settings to control the visibility of your phone number. With its strong encryption and security features, Telegram provides a secure messaging platform for its users.