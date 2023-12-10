Does Ted Lasso use Selhurst Park?

Does Ted Lasso Call Selhurst Park Home?

In the hit TV series “Ted Lasso,” the lovable American football coach turned English soccer manager, played Jason Sudeikis, takes on the challenge of leading AFC Richmond. While the show has captured the hearts of viewers worldwide, one question that often arises is whether Ted Lasso’s team plays their home matches at Selhurst Park, the real-life stadium of Crystal Palace Football Club.

Setting the Record Straight

Contrary to popular belief, AFC Richmond does not use Selhurst Park as their home ground in the show. Instead, the fictional team’s home stadium is called “Higgins’ Park,” named after the team’s owner, Rebecca Welton’s (Hannah Waddingham) ex-husband, Rupert Higgins. The show’s creators intentionally chose not to use a real Premier League stadium to maintain creative freedom and avoid any potential legal issues.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is Selhurst Park?

A: Selhurst Park is the home stadium of Crystal Palace Football Club, located in South London, England. It has been the club’s home since 1924 and has a seating capacity of over 25,000.

Q: Why didn’t Ted Lasso use Selhurst Park?

A: The creators of the show wanted to create a fictional world for AFC Richmond, allowing them to have complete control over the team’s environment and storyline. Using a real Premier League stadium like Selhurst Park could have limited their creative freedom and potentially caused legal complications.

Q: Are there any similarities between Selhurst Park and Higgins’ Park?

A: While the two stadiums are not the same, they do share some similarities. Both Selhurst Park and Higgins’ Park are traditional English football stadiums with passionate fan bases. However, the specific design and layout of the stadiums differ.

Q: Can I visit Selhurst Park?

A: Yes, Selhurst Park is open to the public for stadium tours. Visitors can explore the stadium, visit the club shop, and learn about the history of Crystal Palace Football Club.

While Ted Lasso may not call Selhurst Park home in the show, the series continues to captivate audiences with its heartwarming storylines and endearing characters. Whether it’s Higgins’ Park or Selhurst Park, the spirit of the game and the love for football shine through, making “Ted Lasso” a must-watch for sports enthusiasts and comedy lovers alike.