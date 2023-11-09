Does Taylor Swift own any of her masters?

In the music industry, owning the rights to your own music is a highly coveted position. It allows artists to have control over their creative work and reap the financial benefits that come with it. However, for many artists, this ownership is not always guaranteed. One such artist who has been at the center of a highly publicized battle for her masters is none other than Taylor Swift.

The Battle for Ownership

Taylor Swift, one of the most successful and influential pop stars of our time, has had a tumultuous relationship with the ownership of her masters. Masters, in the music industry, refer to the original recordings of a song or album. They are considered valuable assets as they generate revenue through various channels such as streaming, licensing, and sales.

For the majority of her career, Swift’s masters were owned Big Machine Label Group, a record label founded Scott Borchetta. However, in 2019, Swift publicly expressed her frustration and disappointment when she discovered that her entire catalog, up until that point, had been sold to Scooter Braun’s company, Ithaca Holdings.

The Fallout and Swift’s Response

Swift’s reaction to the news was swift (pun intended) and garnered significant attention. She accused Braun of years of “incessant, manipulative bullying” and expressed her dismay at not being given the opportunity to purchase her masters herself. Swift felt that Braun’s ownership of her masters was a direct attack on her artistic freedom and autonomy.

In response, Swift made the decision to re-record her entire catalog, starting with her album “Fearless.” This move would allow her to regain control over her music and potentially devalue the worth of her original masters. Swift’s decision to re-record her music was met with overwhelming support from her fans and fellow artists alike.

FAQ

Q: What does owning the masters mean?

A: Owning the masters means having control and ownership over the original recordings of a song or album.

Q: Who owns Taylor Swift’s masters?

A: Taylor Swift’s masters were previously owned Big Machine Label Group but were sold to Scooter Braun’s company, Ithaca Holdings.

Q: Why is owning the masters important?

A: Owning the masters allows artists to have control over their creative work and benefit financially from its exploitation.

Q: What is Taylor Swift’s response to losing her masters?

A: Taylor Swift has decided to re-record her entire catalog to regain control over her music and devalue the worth of her original masters.

In conclusion, Taylor Swift’s battle for ownership of her masters has been a highly publicized and emotional journey. While she may not currently own her original recordings, her decision to re-record her music demonstrates her determination to regain control and protect her artistic integrity. Only time will tell how this ongoing saga will unfold and what it means for the future of music ownership in the industry.