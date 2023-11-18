Does Taylor Swift Have A Brother?

In the world of pop music, Taylor Swift is a household name. With her catchy tunes, heartfelt lyrics, and captivating performances, she has won the hearts of millions of fans worldwide. But amidst all the fame and success, many people wonder if Taylor Swift has a brother. Let’s delve into this question and find out the truth.

The Answer:

Yes, Taylor Swift does have a brother. His name is Austin Swift, and he is the younger sibling of the renowned pop star. While Austin may not be as well-known as his sister, he has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry as an actor and filmmaker.

About Austin Swift:

Austin Swift was born on March 11, 1992, making him three years younger than Taylor. He attended the University of Notre Dame and graduated with a degree in film and television. Following his passion for the arts, Austin pursued a career in acting and has appeared in several movies, including “Live Night” and “I.T.”

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. What is the age difference between Taylor Swift and her brother?

Taylor Swift is three years older than her brother, Austin Swift. She was born on December 13, 1989, while Austin was born on March 11, 1992.

2. Is Austin Swift also involved in the music industry?

No, Austin Swift is not involved in the music industry like his sister. He has primarily focused on acting and filmmaking.

3. Has Taylor Swift collaborated with her brother on any projects?

While Taylor and Austin have not collaborated on any music projects, they have supported each other’s endeavors. Taylor has shown her support for Austin’s acting career through social media posts and attending his movie premieres.

In conclusion, Taylor Swift does indeed have a brother named Austin Swift. Although he may not be as famous as his sister, Austin has carved out his own path in the entertainment industry. With his acting skills and passion for filmmaking, he continues to make a name for himself.