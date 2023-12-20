Does T-Mobile still give free Netflix?

Does T-Mobile Still Offer Free Netflix?

In recent years, T-Mobile has gained a reputation for its enticing perks and promotions, one of which was the offer of free Netflix subscriptions to its customers. However, as the telecom industry evolves and companies adjust their strategies, it’s natural to wonder if T-Mobile still provides this popular benefit. Let’s delve into the details and find out.

FAQ:

Q: What is T-Mobile?

A: T-Mobile is a major telecommunications company in the United States, providing wireless voice, messaging, and data services to millions of customers.

Q: What is Netflix?

A: Netflix is a popular streaming service that offers a wide range of movies, TV shows, documentaries, and more, accessible through various devices.

Q: Did T-Mobile previously offer free Netflix?

A: Yes, T-Mobile previously offered free Netflix subscriptions as part of its promotional offers.

Q: Does T-Mobile still provide free Netflix?

A: No, T-Mobile no longer offers free Netflix subscriptions to its customers.

In the past, T-Mobile’s partnership with Netflix allowed eligible customers to enjoy the streaming service without any additional cost. This perk was highly appreciated subscribers, as it provided access to a vast library of entertainment options. However, as of July 5th, 2021, T-Mobile discontinued this particular promotion.

While T-Mobile no longer offers free Netflix, it continues to provide a range of other benefits to its customers. These include features like unlimited data plans, international roaming, and access to T-Mobile Tuesdays, a program that offers weekly discounts and giveaways.

In conclusion, T-Mobile’s offer of free Netflix subscriptions has come to an end. Although this particular perk is no longer available, T-Mobile remains committed to providing its customers with valuable services and promotions. As the telecom industry continues to evolve, it’s always worth keeping an eye out for new and exciting offers that may arise in the future.