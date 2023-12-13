Does T-Mobile Pay for Netflix?

In an era where streaming services have become an integral part of our entertainment consumption, the question of who pays for these services often arises. One such query that frequently pops up is whether T-Mobile, one of the leading telecommunications companies in the United States, pays for Netflix subscriptions for its customers. Let’s delve into this topic and find out the truth.

The T-Mobile and Netflix Partnership

T-Mobile has indeed partnered with Netflix to offer its customers a unique perk. Known as the “Netflix On Us” program, T-Mobile provides eligible customers with a standard Netflix subscription at no additional cost. This means that T-Mobile pays for the Netflix subscription on behalf of its qualifying customers.

Eligibility and Terms

To be eligible for the “Netflix On Us” program, T-Mobile customers must have at least two lines on an eligible T-Mobile ONE or Magenta plan. Additionally, customers must have a qualifying Netflix plan, which includes the Standard plan that allows streaming on two screens simultaneously. It’s important to note that T-Mobile covers the cost of the Netflix subscription up to a certain amount, and any additional charges or upgrades are the responsibility of the customer.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can I get Netflix for free with T-Mobile?

A: Yes, eligible T-Mobile customers can enjoy a standard Netflix subscription at no extra cost through the “Netflix On Us” program.

Q: Do I need to sign up for a new Netflix account?

A: No, if you already have a Netflix account, you can link it to your T-Mobile plan to take advantage of the “Netflix On Us” program. T-Mobile will cover the cost of your existing subscription.

Q: What happens if I cancel my T-Mobile plan?

A: If you cancel your T-Mobile plan, your Netflix subscription will no longer be covered T-Mobile. You will need to pay for Netflix separately.

In conclusion, T-Mobile does pay for Netflix subscriptions for eligible customers through its “Netflix On Us” program. This partnership allows T-Mobile customers to enjoy the popular streaming service without any additional cost, as long as they meet the eligibility criteria. So, if you’re a T-Mobile customer with a qualifying plan, sit back, relax, and enjoy your favorite shows and movies on Netflix, courtesy of T-Mobile.