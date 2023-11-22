Does Syria support Israel or Palestine?

In the complex and ever-evolving landscape of Middle Eastern politics, the question of whether Syria supports Israel or Palestine is a contentious one. Syria, a country located in the heart of the region, has a long history of involvement in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. However, determining its true allegiance is not a straightforward task.

The Syrian-Israeli Conflict:

The Syrian-Israeli conflict dates back to the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948. Syria, along with other Arab nations, opposed the creation of Israel and engaged in several wars with the Jewish state. The most significant conflict occurred in 1967 during the Six-Day War, where Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria. Since then, the two countries have remained in a state of hostility, with occasional skirmishes along their shared border.

Syria’s Support for Palestine:

Syria has long portrayed itself as a champion of the Palestinian cause. The Syrian government, led President Bashar al-Assad, has consistently voiced its support for Palestinian self-determination and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. Syria has also provided political and military support to Palestinian militant groups, such as Hamas and Islamic Jihad, which are engaged in the struggle against Israeli occupation.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Palestinian cause?

A: The Palestinian cause refers to the ongoing struggle of the Palestinian people for self-determination, statehood, and the end of Israeli occupation in the West Bank, Gaza Strip, and East Jerusalem.

Q: Who are Hamas and Islamic Jihad?

A: Hamas and Islamic Jihad are Palestinian militant groups that oppose Israeli occupation and advocate for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. They have been involved in armed resistance against Israel and are considered terrorist organizations some countries.

Syria’s Relations with Israel:

While Syria officially supports Palestine, its relationship with Israel is more complex. Despite the ongoing conflict, there have been instances of indirect negotiations between the two countries, mediated international actors. However, these talks have not yielded any significant breakthroughs.

It is important to note that Syria’s stance on Israel is also influenced its broader geopolitical interests. The country has historically aligned itself with Iran and Hezbollah, both of which are staunch opponents of Israel. This alliance has further strained Syria’s relations with Israel.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, Syria’s position on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is a delicate balancing act. While it officially supports Palestine and provides assistance to Palestinian militant groups, its relationship with Israel is marked hostility and occasional attempts at negotiation. The complex dynamics of the Middle East make it challenging to categorize Syria’s allegiance definitively.