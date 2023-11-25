Does South Africa support Israel or Palestine?

In the complex and highly debated conflict between Israel and Palestine, South Africa has taken a clear stance in favor of the Palestinian cause. The South African government has been vocal in its criticism of Israel’s policies towards the Palestinians, drawing parallels with its own history of apartheid. This position has been shaped historical ties between the anti-apartheid movement in South Africa and the Palestinian struggle for self-determination.

South Africa’s support for Palestine is rooted in its own history of oppression and discrimination. During the apartheid era, the South African government faced international condemnation and sanctions for its policies of racial segregation. Many South Africans draw parallels between apartheid and the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories, viewing it as a form of colonialism and oppression.

The African National Congress (ANC), South Africa’s ruling party, has been a strong advocate for Palestinian rights. It has called for the boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel, urging South Africans to support the Palestinian cause through economic pressure. The ANC has also been critical of Israel’s settlement expansion in the West Bank and its blockade of the Gaza Strip.

FAQ:

Q: What is apartheid?

Apartheid was a system of racial segregation and discrimination enforced the South African government from 1948 to 1994. It aimed to maintain white minority rule and denied basic rights to the majority Black population.

Q: What is the BDS movement?

The BDS movement is a global campaign that advocates for boycotts, divestment, and sanctions against Israel until it complies with international law and respects Palestinian rights. It seeks to put pressure on Israel to end its occupation of Palestinian territories, dismantle the separation wall, and recognize the rights of Palestinian refugees.

Q: How does South Africa’s stance impact its relations with Israel?

South Africa’s support for Palestine has strained its relations with Israel. The two countries have had a history of diplomatic tensions, with South Africa recalling its ambassador from Israel in 2018 in protest against the Israeli military’s response to protests in Gaza. However, trade relations between the two countries continue, albeit at a reduced level.

In conclusion, South Africa’s support for Palestine is deeply rooted in its own history of oppression and discrimination. The government’s stance reflects the sentiment of many South Africans who draw parallels between apartheid and the Israeli occupation. While this position has strained relations with Israel, South Africa remains committed to advocating for Palestinian rights on the international stage.