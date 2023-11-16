Does Social Security Call You?

In recent years, there has been a surge in phone scams targeting unsuspecting individuals, with scammers posing as representatives from various organizations. One common question that arises is whether Social Security actually calls individuals. Let’s delve into this topic and separate fact from fiction.

Fact: Social Security Administration (SSA) representatives may occasionally contact individuals phone. However, these calls are typically in response to specific inquiries or ongoing business with the SSA. They are not random calls to solicit personal information or demand immediate payment.

Fiction: Scammers often impersonate SSA representatives, using fear tactics to trick people into providing personal information or making fraudulent payments. These scammers may claim that your Social Security number has been compromised, that you owe money, or that your benefits will be suspended if you don’t comply with their demands.

To help you better understand the situation, here are some frequently asked questions:

Q: How can I verify if a call is genuinely from the SSA?

A: If you receive a call from someone claiming to be from the SSA, be cautious. SSA representatives will never threaten you, demand immediate payment, or ask for personal information over the phone. If you’re unsure about the legitimacy of a call, hang up and contact the SSA directly using their official phone number.

Q: What should I do if I suspect a scam?

A: If you believe you have been targeted a scammer, report the incident to the SSA’s Office of the Inspector General (OIG) at 1-800-269-0271 or online at oig.ssa.gov/report. Additionally, inform your local law enforcement agency and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) through their website or calling 1-877-FTC-HELP.

Q: How can I protect myself from phone scams?

A: To safeguard yourself from phone scams, remember these key points: never provide personal information or payment over the phone unless you initiated the call, be skeptical of unsolicited calls, and verify the caller’s identity independently before sharing any sensitive information.

In conclusion, while the Social Security Administration may occasionally contact individuals phone, it is crucial to remain vigilant and cautious. Protect yourself from scammers being aware of their tactics and knowing how to verify the legitimacy of a call. Stay informed and stay safe!