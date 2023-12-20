SNL: The Late-Night Comedy Phenomenon That Starts at 11

Saturday Night Live (SNL), the iconic late-night comedy show that has been entertaining audiences for over four decades, is known for its hilarious sketches, memorable characters, and celebrity guest appearances. But one question that often arises among fans is, “Does SNL really start at 11?” Let’s dive into this frequently asked question and shed some light on the matter.

What time does SNL start?

SNL airs on Saturday nights at 11:30 PM Eastern Time (ET) on NBC. However, the show is preceded a half-hour program called “SNL Vintage,” which features classic sketches from the show’s extensive archives. This means that if you tune in at 11 PM ET, you’ll catch some of SNL’s greatest moments before the live show begins.

Why does SNL start at 11:30 PM?

The decision to air SNL at 11:30 PM ET was made to accommodate the late-night television audience. Historically, this time slot has proven to be popular among viewers who enjoy staying up late on weekends and seeking entertainment before heading to bed. Additionally, the later time allows SNL to push boundaries and incorporate edgier content that may not be suitable for earlier time slots.

What if I miss the live airing?

If you’re unable to catch SNL when it airs live, don’t worry! The show is typically made available on various streaming platforms shortly after it finishes airing on NBC. Additionally, many popular sketches and segments are often shared on SNL’s official social media channels, ensuring that fans can still enjoy the highlights even if they miss the full episode.

In conclusion, while SNL does indeed air on Saturday nights, it’s important to note that the show starts at 11:30 PM ET, following a half-hour of classic sketches. So, if you’re a fan of late-night comedy, make sure to set your clocks and tune in to SNL for a night of laughter, satire, and unforgettable moments.