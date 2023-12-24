Does Sling have Lifetime Movie Network?

Does Sling TV Offer Lifetime Movie Network?

Introduction

Sling TV, the popular streaming service, has gained a significant following due to its wide range of channels and flexible subscription options. However, one question that often arises among potential subscribers is whether Sling TV includes Lifetime Movie Network (LMN) in its channel lineup. In this article, we will explore this query and provide you with all the information you need.

What is Lifetime Movie Network?

Lifetime Movie Network, commonly known as LMN, is a television network that primarily airs made-for-TV movies targeted towards a female audience. It offers a diverse range of movies, including thrillers, dramas, and romantic films. LMN has become a go-to channel for those who enjoy captivating stories and engaging performances.

Does Sling TV Include Lifetime Movie Network?

Yes, Sling TV does offer Lifetime Movie Network as part of its channel lineup. Subscribers who opt for the “Lifestyle Extra” add-on package can enjoy LMN along with several other popular channels. This add-on package provides access to a variety of lifestyle and entertainment networks, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a diverse range of content.

FAQ

1. How can I access Lifetime Movie Network on Sling TV?

To access Lifetime Movie Network on Sling TV, you need to subscribe to the “Lifestyle Extra” add-on package. This package includes LMN along with other channels related to lifestyle and entertainment.

2. Is Lifetime Movie Network available on all Sling TV subscription plans?

No, Lifetime Movie Network is not available on all Sling TV subscription plans. It is only included in the “Lifestyle Extra” add-on package, which requires an additional monthly fee.

Conclusion

If you are a fan of Lifetime Movie Network and considering subscribing to Sling TV, you’ll be pleased to know that LMN is available as part of the “Lifestyle Extra” add-on package. With its extensive channel lineup and flexible subscription options, Sling TV continues to be a popular choice for cord-cutters seeking a diverse range of entertainment options.