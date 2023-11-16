Does Selena Gomez Own Rare Beauty?

In the world of celebrity beauty brands, it’s not uncommon for famous faces to lend their names to products they may or may not have a direct hand in creating. One such brand that has been making waves in the beauty industry is Rare Beauty, and fans have been wondering: does Selena Gomez actually own it?

Rare Beauty is a cosmetics line that was launched in September 2020. It quickly gained attention for its inclusive range of products and its mission to promote self-acceptance and mental health. Selena Gomez, the popular singer and actress, is indeed the founder and owner of Rare Beauty.

Gomez has been actively involved in the development of the brand, from the initial concept to the formulation of the products. She has stated in interviews that she wanted to create a beauty line that celebrates individuality and empowers people to embrace their uniqueness. With her own experiences in the spotlight, Gomez has been passionate about promoting mental health and self-acceptance, which are core values of Rare Beauty.

FAQ:

Q: What does it mean for Selena Gomez to own Rare Beauty?

A: As the owner of Rare Beauty, Gomez has a significant stake in the brand and is involved in its decision-making processes. She has creative control over the products and the overall direction of the brand.

Q: Is Selena Gomez the sole owner of Rare Beauty?

A: While Gomez is the face and driving force behind Rare Beauty, she has partnered with a team of experts and professionals in the beauty industry to bring her vision to life. This includes collaborating with experienced cosmetic chemists and business professionals.

Q: Can I trust that Rare Beauty products are of high quality?

A: Rare Beauty has received positive reviews for its high-quality products. The brand is committed to using clean and cruelty-free ingredients, and extensive research and testing go into the development of each product.

In conclusion, Selena Gomez is not just a celebrity endorsing a beauty brand; she is the founder and owner of Rare Beauty. Her involvement in the creation and promotion of the brand reflects her dedication to empowering individuals and promoting self-acceptance. With Rare Beauty, Gomez has successfully combined her passion for beauty and mental health advocacy, making it a brand worth exploring for beauty enthusiasts and those seeking products with a positive message.