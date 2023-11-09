Does Selena Gomez like Taylor Swift?

In the world of celebrity friendships, few have captured the attention and adoration of fans quite like the bond between Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift. These two talented artists have been inseparable for years, attending red carpet events together, supporting each other’s careers, and even collaborating on music. However, the question remains: does Selena Gomez truly like Taylor Swift?

Friendship in the spotlight

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift first crossed paths back in 2008 and quickly formed a close friendship. Over the years, they have been each other’s biggest cheerleaders, publicly expressing their love and support for one another. From heartfelt social media posts to joint interviews, their bond has been evident to all.

The power of music

Both Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift are renowned musicians, and their shared passion for music has undoubtedly strengthened their friendship. They have collaborated on songs, such as “Bad Blood” and “Good for You,” showcasing their musical chemistry and further solidifying their bond.

FAQ

Q: Are Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift still friends?

A: Yes, Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift are still close friends. They continue to support each other both personally and professionally.

Q: Have there been any rumors of a falling out between them?

A: Despite being in the public eye, there have been no credible rumors or reports of a falling out between Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift. Their friendship appears to be as strong as ever.

Q: Do they spend time together outside of work?

A: Yes, Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift often spend time together outside of work. They have been spotted attending each other’s birthday parties, going on vacations together, and simply enjoying each other’s company.

In conclusion, it is clear that Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift share a deep and genuine friendship. Their unwavering support for one another, both personally and professionally, has stood the test of time. Despite the challenges of fame and the ever-changing landscape of the entertainment industry, these two talented artists continue to be each other’s rock.