Does Screencastify Record Your Face?

Introduction

Screencastify is a popular screen recording tool used educators, professionals, and content creators to capture their computer screens. However, many users wonder if Screencastify also records their face while they are recording their screens. In this article, we will explore this question and provide you with all the information you need.

No, Screencastify does not record your face default. It is primarily designed to capture your computer screen and audio. This means that when you use Screencastify, it will only record what is happening on your screen and any accompanying audio, such as your voice or system sounds.

FAQ

Q: Can I record my face with Screencastify?

A: Yes, you can record your face with Screencastify, but it requires additional setup. Screencastify offers a feature called “Webcam Only” mode, which allows you to record your face using your computer’s webcam while still capturing your screen. You can enable this feature adjusting the recording settings in Screencastify.

Q: How do I enable Webcam Only mode in Screencastify?

A: To enable Webcam Only mode in Screencastify, follow these steps:

1. Open Screencastify and click on the extension icon.

2. Click on the gear icon to access the settings.

3. In the settings menu, select the “Recording” tab.

4. Under the “Video” section, enable the “Webcam Only” mode.

5. Save your settings and start recording. Your face will now be recorded along with your screen.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Screencastify does not record your face default. However, it does offer a “Webcam Only” mode that allows you to record your face while capturing your screen. This feature can be useful for creating tutorial videos, presentations, or any content where your face adds value to the recording. So, whether you want to record just your screen or include your face, Screencastify provides you with the flexibility to choose.