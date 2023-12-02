Does Screencastify delete videos?

Introduction

Screencastify is a popular screen recording tool used educators, professionals, and content creators to capture and share videos. However, concerns have been raised regarding the retention and deletion of videos recorded using this platform. In this article, we will explore the question, “Does Screencastify delete videos?” and provide answers to some frequently asked questions.

Does Screencastify delete videos?

No, Screencastify does not delete videos default. Once you record a video using Screencastify, it is stored securely in your Google Drive or local device storage, depending on your settings. Screencastify provides users with full control over their recorded videos, allowing them to manage and delete them as desired.

FAQ

Q: Can I delete videos recorded with Screencastify?

A: Yes, you have complete control over your recorded videos. You can delete them at any time from your Google Drive or local device storage.

Q: Are there any limitations on the number of videos I can record and store?

A: The number of videos you can record and store depends on the storage capacity of your Google Drive or local device storage. Screencastify does not impose any specific limitations on the number of videos you can create.

Q: Can I recover deleted videos?

A: If you accidentally delete a video, you may be able to recover it from your Google Drive’s trash folder within a certain timeframe. However, once the video is permanently deleted from the trash folder, it cannot be recovered.

Q: Is my data secure with Screencastify?

A: Screencastify takes data security seriously. Videos recorded using Screencastify are stored securely in your Google Drive or local device storage, which are protected Google’s robust security measures.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Screencastify does not delete videos default. Users have full control over their recorded videos and can delete them at any time. With the ability to manage and store videos securely, Screencastify offers a reliable platform for screen recording and sharing.