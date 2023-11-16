Does Scarlett Johansson Sing As Ash?

In the animated musical comedy film “Sing,” Scarlett Johansson lends her voice to the character Ash, a punk-rock porcupine with dreams of becoming a successful musician. However, many fans have been left wondering if Johansson also provided the singing voice for Ash’s musical performances in the movie. Let’s dive into this question and explore the truth behind Scarlett Johansson’s vocal talents in “Sing.”

The Voice Behind the Character

While Scarlett Johansson delivers a fantastic performance as Ash, it is important to note that she does not provide the singing voice for the character. Instead, the talented singer and songwriter, Scarlett Johansson, enlisted the help of a professional vocalist to bring Ash’s musical numbers to life.

Who Sings for Ash?

In “Sing,” the singing voice for Ash is provided the talented musician and actress, Leslie Jones. Jones, known for her powerful and soulful voice, perfectly captures the essence of Ash’s punk-rock style and delivers captivating performances throughout the film.

FAQ

Q: Why didn’t Scarlett Johansson sing for Ash?

A: While Scarlett Johansson is a talented actress, she may not have had the specific vocal range or style required for Ash’s character. To ensure the best possible performance, it is common for animated films to hire professional singers who can bring the character’s musical moments to life.

Q: Is Scarlett Johansson a singer?

A: Yes, Scarlett Johansson is indeed a singer. She has released several albums and has collaborated with various artists throughout her career. However, in the case of “Sing,” the decision was made to have a different vocalist provide the singing voice for Ash.

In conclusion, while Scarlett Johansson delivers a remarkable performance as Ash in “Sing,” she does not provide the singing voice for the character. Leslie Jones, a talented musician and actress, lends her powerful vocals to bring Ash’s musical moments to life. This collaboration allows the character to shine both in her speaking and singing performances, creating a truly memorable experience for audiences worldwide.