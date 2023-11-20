Does Scarlett Johansson Have Kids?

In the world of Hollywood, celebrities often capture our attention with their glamorous lifestyles and high-profile relationships. One such celebrity who has been in the spotlight for years is the talented actress Scarlett Johansson. Known for her stunning performances and striking beauty, many fans wonder about her personal life, particularly whether she has children.

Scarlett Johansson’s Family Life

Scarlett Johansson, born on November 22, 1984, in New York City, has had a successful career in the entertainment industry. However, when it comes to her personal life, she prefers to keep things private. Johansson has been married multiple times, with her most recent marriage being to actor Colin Jost in October 2020.

Does Scarlett Johansson Have Children?

As of now, Scarlett Johansson does have children. In August 2021, it was announced that she and Colin Jost were expecting their first child together. This news delighted fans and sparked excitement about the couple’s journey into parenthood.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How many children does Scarlett Johansson have?

A: As of now, Scarlett Johansson has one child on the way with her husband, Colin Jost.

Q: When is Scarlett Johansson due?

A: The exact due date of Scarlett Johansson’s baby has not been publicly disclosed.

Q: Is this Scarlett Johansson’s first child?

A: Yes, this will be Scarlett Johansson’s first child with Colin Jost.

Q: Does Scarlett Johansson have any children from previous relationships?

A: No, Scarlett Johansson does not have any children from her previous marriages or relationships.

In conclusion, Scarlett Johansson, the talented actress known for her captivating performances, is expecting her first child with her husband, Colin Jost. While she prefers to keep her personal life private, this exciting news has brought joy to her fans around the world. As the due date approaches, fans eagerly await the arrival of Scarlett Johansson’s bundle of joy.