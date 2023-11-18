Does Scarlett Johansson Have A Child?

In the world of Hollywood, celebrities’ personal lives often become a topic of fascination for fans and the media alike. One such question that frequently arises is whether or not a particular star has children. Scarlett Johansson, the renowned actress known for her roles in films like “Lost in Translation” and “Avengers,” is no exception to this curiosity. So, does Scarlett Johansson have a child? Let’s find out.

As of now, Scarlett Johansson does have a child. She welcomed her first child, a daughter named Rose Dorothy Dauriac, into the world in September 2014. The father of her child is Romain Dauriac, a French journalist whom she was married to from 2014 to 2017. Despite their separation, Johansson and Dauriac have maintained an amicable co-parenting relationship for the sake of their daughter.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Scarlett Johansson?

A: Scarlett Johansson is an American actress and singer who has gained international recognition for her performances in various films.

Q: When did Scarlett Johansson have her child?

A: Scarlett Johansson gave birth to her daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac, in September 2014.

Q: Who is the father of Scarlett Johansson’s child?

A: The father of Scarlett Johansson’s child is Romain Dauriac, a French journalist.

Q: Are Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac still together?

A: No, Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac separated in 2017. However, they continue to co-parent their daughter.

It is important to respect the privacy of celebrities and remember that their personal lives are separate from their professional careers. While it is natural to be curious about the lives of our favorite stars, it is crucial to maintain a respectful distance and allow them to enjoy their personal lives away from the prying eyes of the public.

In conclusion, Scarlett Johansson does have a child. She is the proud mother of a daughter named Rose Dorothy Dauriac, born in 2014. Despite her busy career in the entertainment industry, Johansson has managed to balance her personal and professional life, co-parenting her child with her former husband, Romain Dauriac.