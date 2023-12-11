Does Saul know Walt is Heisenberg?

Breaking Bad: The Truth Behind Saul’s Knowledge of Walt’s Secret Identity

Introduction

In the critically acclaimed television series Breaking Bad, the relationship between the cunning lawyer Saul Goodman and the notorious methamphetamine manufacturer Walter White, aka Heisenberg, is a complex one. Throughout the show, fans have speculated about whether Saul truly knows Walt’s secret identity. In this article, we delve into the evidence and theories surrounding this intriguing question.

The Evidence

While the show never explicitly confirms Saul’s knowledge of Walt’s alter ego, there are several instances that suggest he may be aware of the truth. One key piece of evidence is Saul’s close association with Walt’s criminal activities. As Walt’s lawyer, Saul is intimately involved in his client’s illegal endeavors, making it difficult to believe he remains completely oblivious to Walt’s true identity.

Furthermore, Saul’s interactions with other characters, such as Gus Fring and Mike Ehrmantraut, indicate a deeper understanding of the criminal underworld. This knowledge could potentially extend to knowing Walt’s true role as Heisenberg.

The Theories

There are two prevailing theories regarding Saul’s knowledge of Walt’s secret identity. The first suggests that Saul is fully aware of who Heisenberg is but chooses to keep this information to himself. This theory posits that Saul recognizes the immense power and influence Walt possesses as Heisenberg and sees it as advantageous to maintain a working relationship with him.

The second theory proposes that Saul suspects Walt’s true identity but lacks concrete evidence to confirm it. This theory suggests that Saul may have his suspicions but is unwilling to confront Walt without solid proof.

FAQ

Q: Who is Saul Goodman?

A: Saul Goodman, portrayed Bob Odenkirk, is a criminal lawyer in the television series Breaking Bad. He becomes involved with Walter White and Jesse Pinkman as their legal counsel and advisor.

Q: What is Heisenberg?

A: Heisenberg is the alias adopted Walter White, the main protagonist of Breaking Bad, when he enters the world of methamphetamine production. Heisenberg becomes a notorious figure in the criminal underworld due to the high-quality blue meth he produces.

Conclusion

While Breaking Bad leaves the question of Saul’s knowledge of Walt’s secret identity open to interpretation, the evidence and theories surrounding the topic provide intriguing insights. Whether Saul is fully aware of Walt’s alter ego or merely suspects it, his role in the series adds an extra layer of complexity to the already captivating narrative. As fans continue to debate this question, the enigmatic relationship between Saul and Walt remains one of the show’s most fascinating aspects.