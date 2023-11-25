Does Saudi Arabia support Israel or Palestine?

In the complex and ever-evolving landscape of Middle Eastern politics, the question of Saudi Arabia’s stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is one that often arises. As a key player in the region, Saudi Arabia’s position holds significant weight and can have far-reaching implications. However, the answer to this question is not a straightforward one, as the kingdom’s stance has evolved over time.

Historically, Saudi Arabia has been a vocal supporter of the Palestinian cause. The kingdom has consistently advocated for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with the Arab Peace Initiative. This initiative, first proposed Saudi Arabia in 2002, offers Israel full recognition and normalized relations with Arab states in exchange for a comprehensive peace agreement with the Palestinians.

However, in recent years, there have been subtle shifts in Saudi Arabia’s approach. While the kingdom still officially supports the Palestinian cause, there have been reports of behind-the-scenes cooperation and warming relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel. This has been driven shared concerns over Iran’s regional influence and the rise of extremist groups such as ISIS.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Arab Peace Initiative?

The Arab Peace Initiative is a proposal put forward the Arab League in 2002, with Saudi Arabia playing a leading role. It offers Israel full recognition and normalized relations with Arab states in exchange for a comprehensive peace agreement with the Palestinians, including the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

Q: Why has Saudi Arabia shifted its approach?

Saudi Arabia’s shifting approach can be attributed to several factors. The shared concern over Iran’s regional influence and the rise of extremist groups has led to a convergence of interests between Saudi Arabia and Israel. Additionally, there has been a recognition that a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict could contribute to stability in the region.

Q: Does this mean Saudi Arabia has abandoned the Palestinian cause?

No, Saudi Arabia still officially supports the Palestinian cause and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. However, there have been indications of a more pragmatic approach, with a focus on regional stability and countering common threats.

In conclusion, Saudi Arabia’s stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is a nuanced one. While the kingdom still officially supports the Palestinian cause, there have been indications of a more pragmatic approach, driven shared concerns and regional dynamics. The evolving nature of Middle Eastern politics means that Saudi Arabia’s position may continue to evolve in the future, making it a topic of ongoing interest and speculation.