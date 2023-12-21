Does Samsung TV have Univision NOW?

Samsung TV users can now enjoy the popular streaming service Univision NOW, which offers a wide range of Spanish-language content. This exciting addition to Samsung’s smart TV platform provides users with access to Univision’s extensive library of shows, movies, and live sports events.

Univision NOW is a subscription-based streaming service that allows users to watch their favorite Univision programs on-demand. With a Samsung TV, users can easily download the Univision NOW app from the Samsung Smart Hub and start enjoying their favorite Spanish-language content.

FAQ:

1. What is Univision NOW?

Univision NOW is a streaming service that offers a vast selection of Spanish-language content, including TV shows, movies, and live sports events. It requires a subscription to access its library of on-demand content.

2. How can I access Univision NOW on my Samsung TV?

To access Univision NOW on your Samsung TV, you need to download the Univision NOW app from the Samsung Smart Hub. Once downloaded, you can sign in with your Univision NOW subscription credentials and start enjoying the content.

3. Is Univision NOW available for free on Samsung TVs?

No, Univision NOW is a subscription-based service, and a subscription is required to access its content. However, Samsung TV users can download the app for free from the Samsung Smart Hub and then sign in with their Univision NOW subscription credentials.

4. Can I watch live sports events on Univision NOW?

Yes, Univision NOW offers live sports events, including soccer matches, boxing, and more. With a subscription to Univision NOW, Samsung TV users can enjoy these live events from the comfort of their own homes.

In conclusion, Samsung TV users can now access Univision NOW, a popular streaming service that offers a wide range of Spanish-language content. By downloading the Univision NOW app from the Samsung Smart Hub, users can enjoy their favorite Univision shows, movies, and live sports events. So, if you’re a fan of Spanish-language entertainment, make sure to check out Univision NOW on your Samsung TV.