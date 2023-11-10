Does Ryanair have a sister company?

In the world of aviation, Ryanair is a name that needs no introduction. As one of Europe’s largest and most well-known low-cost airlines, it has revolutionized the way people travel across the continent. But have you ever wondered if Ryanair has a sister company? Let’s delve into this question and find out.

The Ryanair Group:

Ryanair Holdings plc, the parent company of Ryanair, operates under the umbrella of the Ryanair Group. The Ryanair Group is a collection of airlines that includes not only Ryanair but also several other carriers. These airlines operate independently but share common ownership and management.

Lauda:

One of the sister companies within the Ryanair Group is Lauda. Lauda, formerly known as Laudamotion, is an Austrian low-cost airline founded Niki Lauda, the famous Formula One driver. Ryanair acquired a majority stake in Lauda in 2018 and subsequently rebranded it as Lauda. The airline operates flights to various destinations across Europe.

Other Airlines:

Apart from Lauda, the Ryanair Group also includes other sister airlines. These include Buzz, a Polish low-cost carrier, and Malta Air, an airline based in Malta. Both Buzz and Malta Air operate flights under their respective brand names but fall under the ownership and management of the Ryanair Group.

FAQ:

Q: Are Ryanair, Lauda, Buzz, and Malta Air the same airline?

A: No, they are separate airlines operating under the Ryanair Group.

Q: Can I book flights with Lauda, Buzz, or Malta Air through the Ryanair website?

A: No, each airline has its own website and booking system.

Q: Do these sister airlines follow the same low-cost model as Ryanair?

A: Yes, all the airlines within the Ryanair Group operate on a low-cost model, offering affordable fares to passengers.

In conclusion, while Ryanair is undoubtedly the most prominent airline within the Ryanair Group, it does have sister companies such as Lauda, Buzz, and Malta Air. These airlines operate independently but share common ownership and management. So, if you’re looking for more options within the low-cost airline sector, you might consider exploring flights with these sister airlines as well.