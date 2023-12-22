Does Rupert Murdoch still own Fox News?

Breaking News: Rupert Murdoch’s Ownership of Fox News

In recent years, there has been much speculation and confusion surrounding the ownership of Fox News, one of the most influential news networks in the United States. Rupert Murdoch, a media mogul, has long been associated with the network, but does he still own it? Let’s delve into the details and clear up any misconceptions.

Ownership Status:

As of the latest information available, Rupert Murdoch no longer owns Fox News. In 2019, Murdoch’s media empire, 21st Century Fox, was acquired The Walt Disney Company. This acquisition included various assets, such as film and television studios, cable networks, and international TV businesses. However, Fox News was not part of this deal.

Following the acquisition, Murdoch established a new company called Fox Corporation, which retained ownership of Fox News, Fox Business Network, and a few other properties. While Murdoch is the founder and executive chairman of Fox Corporation, he does not have direct ownership of Fox News.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Who currently owns Fox News?

A: Fox News is owned Fox Corporation, which is headed Rupert Murdoch as the executive chairman.

Q: What is the relationship between Rupert Murdoch and Fox News?

A: Rupert Murdoch founded Fox News in 1996 and played a significant role in shaping its conservative-leaning programming. Although he no longer owns the network, he remains involved in its operations through his position at Fox Corporation.

Q: How has the ownership change affected Fox News?

A: The change in ownership has not significantly altered the day-to-day operations or editorial stance of Fox News. The network continues to be a prominent conservative voice in the media landscape.

In conclusion, while Rupert Murdoch was once the owner of Fox News, he no longer holds direct ownership of the network. However, his influence and involvement in the media industry, particularly through his role at Fox Corporation, continue to shape the direction of Fox News.