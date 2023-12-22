Does Roku offer CNN and MSNBC?

Roku, the popular streaming device, has become a go-to choice for many cord-cutters seeking access to a wide range of streaming services. With its user-friendly interface and extensive channel lineup, Roku has gained a significant following. However, when it comes to news channels, some users may wonder if Roku offers popular networks like CNN and MSNBC. Let’s delve into this question and provide some clarity.

The Availability of CNN and MSNBC on Roku

Yes, Roku does offer both CNN and MSNBC as part of its channel lineup. Users can easily access these news networks adding the respective channels to their Roku device. CNN and MSNBC provide live streaming of their news broadcasts, allowing Roku users to stay up-to-date with the latest news, analysis, and commentary.

Adding CNN and MSNBC to Your Roku Device

To add CNN and MSNBC to your Roku device, follow these simple steps:

1. Turn on your Roku device and navigate to the home screen.

2. Scroll down and select the “Streaming Channels” option.

3. In the Roku Channel Store, search for “CNN” or “MSNBC” using the search bar.

4. Select the desired channel from the search results.

5. Click on the “Add Channel” button to install the channel on your Roku device.

6. Once the installation is complete, you can find the newly added channels on your Roku home screen.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Are CNN and MSNBC free on Roku?

A: While Roku offers free access to many channels, CNN and MSNBC require a cable or satellite TV subscription to unlock their live streaming content. However, some clips and on-demand content may be available for free.

Q: Can I watch CNN and MSNBC live on Roku?

A: Yes, both CNN and MSNBC provide live streaming of their news broadcasts on Roku. Users with a valid cable or satellite TV subscription can enjoy real-time news coverage.

Q: Are there any alternative news channels available on Roku?

A: Yes, Roku offers a wide range of news channels, including Fox News, BBC News, ABC News, and many more. Users can explore the Roku Channel Store to discover additional news options.

In conclusion, Roku users can indeed access CNN and MSNBC on their devices. By following a few simple steps, users can add these channels to their Roku lineup and stay informed with the latest news. Whether it’s breaking news or in-depth analysis, Roku provides a convenient platform for accessing a variety of news networks.