Does Rihanna Still Make Music?

In the world of music, artists come and go, leaving fans wondering if their favorite musicians will ever return to the spotlight. One such artist who has left fans eagerly awaiting new music is none other than the iconic Rihanna. Known for her chart-topping hits and captivating performances, Rihanna has undoubtedly made a significant impact on the music industry. But the burning question remains: does Rihanna still make music?

The Hiatus:

After the release of her eighth studio album, “Anti,” in 2016, Rihanna took a step back from the music scene to focus on other ventures. She delved into the world of fashion with her successful brand, Fenty, and explored acting opportunities in movies like “Ocean’s 8” and “Guava Island.” This hiatus left fans wondering if they would ever hear new music from the Barbadian superstar.

The Anticipation:

Despite her absence from the music industry, Rihanna has managed to keep her fans on their toes. Through social media, she has dropped hints about her upcoming projects, leaving her followers eagerly anticipating her return to the studio. In interviews, she has expressed her desire to create music that is authentic and true to herself, promising that when the time is right, she will release new material.

The Future:

While Rihanna has not released a full-length album since “Anti,” she has collaborated with other artists on various tracks. Her most recent musical endeavor was a feature on PartyNextDoor’s song, “Believe It,” which was released in 2020. This collaboration served as a reminder that Rihanna’s musical talent is still very much alive.

FAQ:

Q: When was Rihanna’s last album released?

A: Rihanna’s last album, “Anti,” was released in 2016.

Q: Has Rihanna completely retired from music?

A: No, Rihanna has not retired from music. She has taken a break to focus on other ventures but has expressed her intention to return to the studio.

Q: Will Rihanna release a new album soon?

A: While there is no official release date for a new album, Rihanna has hinted at working on new music and has collaborated with other artists in recent years.

In conclusion, while Rihanna has taken a break from releasing full-length albums, she has not abandoned her musical career. Fans can rest assured that the talented artist is still actively involved in the music industry and will grace us with her incredible talent once again in the future.