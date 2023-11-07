Does Rachel Weisz have a child with Daniel Craig?

In a world where celebrity gossip and rumors run rampant, it can be challenging to separate fact from fiction. One such rumor that has been circulating for quite some time is whether Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig, two Hollywood powerhouses, have a child together. Let’s delve into the truth behind this speculation.

Rachel Weisz, an Academy Award-winning actress known for her roles in films like “The Constant Gardener” and “The Favourite,” and Daniel Craig, the iconic James Bond actor, have been married since 2011. The couple has managed to keep their personal lives relatively private, which has only fueled the curiosity surrounding their family.

FAQ:

Q: Do Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig have a child together?

A: Yes, Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig have a child together.

Q: When was their child born?

A: Their child was born in 2018.

Q: What is their child’s name?

A: The couple has chosen to keep their child’s name private.

While both Weisz and Craig have children from previous relationships, they welcomed their first child together in 2018. The couple has been careful to shield their child from the prying eyes of the media, opting to keep their family life out of the spotlight.

It is not uncommon for celebrities to keep certain aspects of their lives private, especially when it comes to their children. Weisz and Craig’s decision to maintain their child’s anonymity is a personal choice that should be respected.

In conclusion, Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig do have a child together. However, the couple has chosen to keep their child’s name and personal details out of the public eye. As fans, it is important to respect their privacy and focus on their incredible talents as actors rather than their personal lives.