Does Prime Video cost extra if you have Amazon Prime?

In the world of streaming services, Amazon Prime Video has become a popular choice for many viewers. With its vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content, it offers a wide range of entertainment options. However, one question that often arises is whether Prime Video comes at an additional cost for those who already have an Amazon Prime membership. Let’s delve into this query and find out the answer.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered Amazon that provides various benefits to its members. These benefits include free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading, and more.

What is Prime Video?

Prime Video is a streaming service offered Amazon that allows users to watch a wide range of movies, TV shows, and original content. It is available as part of the Amazon Prime membership, but it can also be subscribed to separately.

No, Prime Video does not cost extra if you have an Amazon Prime membership. Prime Video is included as one of the many benefits of an Amazon Prime subscription. This means that once you become an Amazon Prime member, you automatically gain access to Prime Video at no additional cost.

FAQ:

1. Can I subscribe to Prime Video without an Amazon Prime membership?

Yes, you can subscribe to Prime Video as a standalone service without an Amazon Prime membership. This option is available for those who solely want access to the streaming service.

2. Can I share my Prime Video account with others?

Yes, Amazon allows you to share your Prime Video account with one other adult in your household. This means that both of you can enjoy the benefits of Prime Video without any additional charges.

In conclusion, if you already have an Amazon Prime membership, you do not need to pay extra for Prime Video. It is included as part of your subscription, allowing you to enjoy a vast selection of movies, TV shows, and original content at no additional cost. So sit back, relax, and start streaming your favorite shows on Prime Video today!