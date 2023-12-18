Does PK Speak to Lisa Vanderpump?

Introduction

In the world of reality television, feuds and drama often dominate the headlines. One such ongoing saga revolves around the relationship between PK Kemsley and Lisa Vanderpump, two prominent figures from the hit show “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Rumors have circulated for years about the state of their friendship, leaving fans wondering: does PK speak to Lisa Vanderpump? Let’s delve into the details and uncover the truth behind this intriguing question.

The Background

PK Kemsley, a successful businessman and husband of “Real Housewives” star Dorit Kemsley, was once considered a close friend of Lisa Vanderpump. The two shared a bond that extended beyond the confines of the show, with PK and his wife even being involved in Vanderpump’s philanthropic endeavors. However, their friendship took a sour turn during the infamous “Puppygate” scandal, which involved accusations of Vanderpump leaking a story to the media about Dorit’s adopted dog.

The Fallout

Following the Puppygate scandal, PK and Lisa’s friendship deteriorated rapidly. The tension between them became evident during the show’s reunion episodes, where they engaged in heated arguments and traded accusations. Since then, the once-close friends have seemingly cut ties, leading to speculation about whether they still communicate.

Does PK Speak to Lisa Vanderpump?

Despite their public falling out, it appears that PK Kemsley and Lisa Vanderpump have not completely severed all lines of communication. While they may not be on friendly terms, sources suggest that they occasionally exchange messages or have brief conversations. However, it is important to note that these interactions are reportedly infrequent and primarily revolve around business matters or show-related obligations.

FAQ

Q: What is “Puppygate”?

A: “Puppygate” refers to a scandal on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” involving accusations that Lisa Vanderpump leaked a story to the media about Dorit Kemsley’s adopted dog.

Q: Are PK Kemsley and Lisa Vanderpump still friends?

A: No, their friendship has significantly deteriorated, but they reportedly maintain minimal contact for business or show-related purposes.

Q: Are there any chances of reconciliation?

A: While it is difficult to predict the future, given the current state of their relationship, a full reconciliation seems unlikely. However, in the world of reality television, anything is possible.

Conclusion

The question of whether PK Kemsley speaks to Lisa Vanderpump remains a topic of interest for fans of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” While their friendship has undoubtedly suffered, it appears that they still maintain minimal contact for professional reasons. Only time will tell if these former friends can mend their broken bond or if their relationship will remain forever fractured in the world of reality TV drama.