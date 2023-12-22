Does Peacock have Telemundo sports?

Peacock Streaming Service: Your Go-To for Telemundo Sports

If you’re a sports enthusiast and a fan of Telemundo, you may be wondering if Peacock, the popular streaming service, offers access to Telemundo sports. Well, the answer is a resounding yes! Peacock has partnered with Telemundo Deportes to bring you an extensive lineup of thrilling sports content in Spanish. Whether you’re a soccer fanatic or a follower of other popular sports, Peacock has got you covered.

What is Peacock?

Peacock is a streaming service launched NBCUniversal in 2020. It offers a wide range of content, including movies, TV shows, news, and sports. With both free and premium subscription options, Peacock has quickly become a go-to platform for entertainment and sports lovers alike.

What is Telemundo Deportes?

Telemundo Deportes is the sports division of Telemundo, a leading Spanish-language television network in the United States. Telemundo Deportes covers a variety of sports events, with a particular focus on soccer. They provide comprehensive coverage of major tournaments, including the FIFA World Cup, Copa America, and the Olympics.

What sports can I watch on Peacock?

Peacock offers a wide range of sports content from Telemundo Deportes. Soccer fans can enjoy live matches, highlights, and analysis from popular leagues such as Liga MX, Premier League, and FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Additionally, Peacock provides coverage of other sports like boxing, motorsports, and more.

How can I access Telemundo sports on Peacock?

To access Telemundo sports on Peacock, you need to subscribe to either the free or premium version of the streaming service. The free version provides limited access to Telemundo sports content, while the premium version offers a more extensive selection. Simply download the Peacock app on your preferred device, sign up, and start enjoying the exciting world of Telemundo sports.

In conclusion, Peacock is your go-to streaming service for Telemundo sports. With its partnership with Telemundo Deportes, Peacock offers a wide range of sports content in Spanish, including live matches, highlights, and analysis. Whether you’re a soccer aficionado or a fan of other sports, Peacock has something for everyone. So, grab your popcorn, sit back, and enjoy the thrilling world of Telemundo sports on Peacock!