Does Peacock have Premier League?

Peacock: The New Home for Premier League

In a groundbreaking move, the Premier League has found a new home in the United States. Peacock, the streaming service owned NBCUniversal, has secured the rights to broadcast all Premier League matches for the upcoming season. This exciting development has left soccer fans across the country buzzing with anticipation.

What is Peacock?

Peacock is a streaming service launched NBCUniversal in July 2020. It offers a wide range of content, including movies, TV shows, and live sports. With its extensive library and affordable subscription plans, Peacock has quickly gained popularity among viewers.

What does this mean for Premier League fans?

For avid Premier League fans in the United States, this partnership between the Premier League and Peacock means that they will have access to every single match of the upcoming season. Whether you support Manchester United, Liverpool, or any other team, you won’t miss a minute of the action.

How can I watch Premier League matches on Peacock?

To watch Premier League matches on Peacock, you will need to subscribe to the service. Peacock offers two subscription tiers: Peacock Free and Peacock Premium. While some matches will be available for free, the majority of games will require a Peacock Premium subscription, which costs $4.99 per month. This subscription also provides access to additional features and content.

Is Peacock the only platform to watch Premier League in the United States?

No, Peacock is not the only platform to watch Premier League matches in the United States. NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) will continue to broadcast select matches, while other games will be available on NBC and NBC Sports Gold. However, Peacock will be the exclusive home for all Premier League matches, ensuring comprehensive coverage for fans.

With Peacock’s acquisition of Premier League rights, soccer enthusiasts in the United States can look forward to a season filled with thrilling matches, intense rivalries, and unforgettable moments. So, grab your popcorn, subscribe to Peacock, and get ready to witness the best of English football from the comfort of your own home.