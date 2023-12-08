Does Peacock have NFL?

Peacock Streaming Service: Your New Destination for NFL Action

If you’re a football fan looking for a new streaming service to catch all the thrilling NFL action, you might be wondering if Peacock has got you covered. Well, the answer is a resounding yes! Peacock, the popular streaming platform from NBCUniversal, offers a wide range of NFL content to satisfy your football cravings.

What NFL content does Peacock offer?

Peacock provides access to a variety of NFL programming, ensuring you never miss a beat. From live games to exclusive shows and documentaries, Peacock has something for every football enthusiast. You can enjoy live coverage of select NFL games, including the highly anticipated Sunday Night Football matchups. Additionally, Peacock offers original NFL programming such as “The Rich Eisen Show” and “PFT Live,” providing in-depth analysis, interviews, and highlights.

How can I watch NFL games on Peacock?

To watch NFL games on Peacock, you’ll need a subscription to Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus. With either subscription, you can stream live NFL games, as well as access on-demand content. Peacock Premium is available for $4.99 per month, while Peacock Premium Plus, which removes ads, is priced at $9.99 per month.

Can I watch NFL games on Peacock for free?

While Peacock offers a free tier, it does not include live NFL games. To enjoy the excitement of live NFL action, you’ll need to subscribe to Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus.

Is Peacock available on my device?

Peacock is compatible with a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, smart TVs, and streaming devices such as Roku and Amazon Fire TV. You can download the Peacock app from your device’s app store or access it through a web browser.

In conclusion, Peacock is indeed a fantastic streaming service for NFL fans. With its extensive NFL content and affordable subscription options, you can immerse yourself in the thrilling world of football right from the comfort of your own home. Don’t miss out on the action – sign up for Peacock today and get ready to cheer on your favorite teams!