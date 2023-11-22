Does Peacock have NBC and CBS?

In the ever-evolving landscape of streaming services, Peacock has emerged as a popular choice for viewers seeking a wide range of content. However, one question that often arises is whether Peacock offers access to major networks like NBC and CBS. Let’s delve into this topic and find out what Peacock has to offer.

NBC on Peacock:

Peacock is a streaming service owned NBCUniversal, so it comes as no surprise that it offers access to NBC content. With Peacock, you can stream a variety of NBC shows, including popular series like “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation,” and “Saturday Night Live.” Additionally, Peacock provides live access to NBC’s sports coverage, including the Olympics and Sunday Night Football.

CBS on Peacock:

While Peacock does offer a vast library of content, it does not include CBS programming. CBS has its own streaming service called Paramount+, which provides access to CBS shows, news, and sports. If you’re specifically looking for CBS content, subscribing to Paramount+ would be the way to go.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. What is a streaming service?

A streaming service is an online platform that allows users to watch TV shows, movies, and other video content on-demand over the internet. Examples of popular streaming services include Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.

2. Can I watch live TV on Peacock?

Yes, Peacock offers live streaming of certain events and sports coverage, including NBC’s programming. However, it does not provide access to live content from other networks like CBS.

3. How much does Peacock cost?

Peacock offers both free and premium subscription options. The free version includes limited content with ads, while the premium subscription, called Peacock Premium, costs $4.99 per month and provides access to a larger library of content with fewer ads. There is also a higher-tier subscription called Peacock Premium Plus, which costs $9.99 per month and offers an ad-free experience.

In conclusion, while Peacock does offer access to NBC content, it does not include CBS programming. If you’re looking for CBS shows, news, and sports, subscribing to CBS’s streaming service, Paramount+, would be the appropriate choice.