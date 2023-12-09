Does Peacock have crime shows?

Peacock: The New Hub for Crime Shows

Peacock, the popular streaming service from NBCUniversal, has quickly become a go-to platform for entertainment enthusiasts. With its vast library of content, Peacock offers a wide range of genres to cater to every viewer’s taste. One genre that has gained significant popularity on the platform is crime shows. Whether you’re a fan of thrilling mysteries, gripping detective stories, or true crime documentaries, Peacock has got you covered.

Crime shows have always captivated audiences with their suspenseful narratives and intriguing characters. Peacock recognizes this fascination and has curated an impressive collection of crime-related content. From classic crime dramas to modern crime thrillers, the platform offers a diverse selection that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

FAQ:

Q: What types of crime shows are available on Peacock?

A: Peacock offers a wide variety of crime shows, including detective dramas, true crime documentaries, crime comedies, and even crime-related reality shows.

Q: Are there any popular crime shows exclusive to Peacock?

A: Yes, Peacock has also produced its own original crime shows, such as “Dr. Death,” “Departure,” and “One of Us Is Lying,” which are exclusive to the platform.

Q: Can I find classic crime shows on Peacock?

A: Absolutely! Peacock boasts an extensive library of classic crime shows, including iconic series like “Law & Order,” “Columbo,” and “Murder, She Wrote.”

Q: Are there any true crime documentaries available on Peacock?

A: Yes, Peacock offers a range of true crime documentaries that delve into real-life mysteries and criminal cases, providing a gripping and informative viewing experience.

Whether you’re in the mood for a thrilling detective series, a thought-provoking true crime documentary, or a lighthearted crime comedy, Peacock has something for everyone. With its ever-expanding collection of crime shows, the platform continues to solidify its position as a top destination for crime enthusiasts. So, grab your popcorn, settle in, and let Peacock take you on a thrilling journey into the world of crime.