Does Peacock have all Premier League games?

Peacock: The New Home for Premier League Games

In a groundbreaking move, the Premier League has announced that it has partnered with Peacock, the streaming service owned NBCUniversal, to bring live coverage of all Premier League games to fans in the United States. This exciting development has left soccer enthusiasts buzzing with anticipation, eager to know if Peacock truly has all the Premier League games on offer.

What does this mean for soccer fans?

For soccer fans in the United States, this partnership between the Premier League and Peacock is a game-changer. Previously, fans had to subscribe to multiple platforms to catch all the Premier League action. However, with Peacock now being the exclusive streaming home for all Premier League games, fans can enjoy every match from the comfort of their own homes.

What does “all Premier League games” mean?

When we say “all Premier League games,” we mean every single match from the Premier League season. This includes all 380 matches played the 20 teams in the league. Whether it’s a high-stakes clash between two top teams or a battle to avoid relegation, Peacock will have it all covered.

What about the big games?

Peacock will not only broadcast every Premier League game but will also feature marquee matchups prominently. So, if you’re eagerly waiting for the Manchester derby or the North London showdown, rest assured that Peacock will ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action.

How can I access Peacock?

To access Peacock and enjoy all the Premier League games, you can subscribe to Peacock Premium, which is available for a monthly fee. Additionally, Peacock offers a free tier with limited access to Premier League games and other content.

Conclusion

With Peacock becoming the exclusive streaming home for all Premier League games, soccer fans in the United States can rejoice. No longer will they have to juggle multiple subscriptions to catch their favorite teams in action. Peacock’s partnership with the Premier League ensures that fans can now enjoy every thrilling moment of the world’s most-watched soccer league, right at their fingertips. So, grab your popcorn, settle into your favorite spot on the couch, and get ready for an unforgettable season of Premier League action on Peacock.